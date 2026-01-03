UK not involved in US strikes on Venezuela- Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Prime Minister Keir Starmer says the UK was not “involved in any way” in the US operation in Venezuela, but he is seeking more information before commenting on it.

Starmer says he has not spoken to President Trump about the US’s capturing of President Nicolas Maduro.

“No I haven’t and it is obviously a fast moving situation and we need to establish all the facts”, he said in remarks recorded for UK broadcasters.

The prime minister added “what I can say is that the UK was not involved in any way in this operation”.

Asked if he would condemn the action as number of UK MPs, some from Labour’s left and some independents, already have, Starmer said “I want to establish the facts first. I want to speak to President Trump. I want to speak to allies. As I say I can be absolutely clear we were not involved in that”.

He went on “as you know, I always say and believe we should uphold international law.

But I think at this stage, fast moving situation, let’s establish the facts and take it from there”.

Commenting on the implications for UK citizens in the South American country Starmer said “there’s about five hundred there in Venezuela, and we are working with the embassy to make sure they are well looked-after, safeguarded and get appropriate advice, and we are working at pace with the embassy on that. It is a small number, but it is an important number, so that is what we are doing there”.