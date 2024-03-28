UK party vows to review foreign worker visa rules that bar family members

LONDON – The opposition Labour Party in the UK has indicated, if voted into power, it could reverse the new stringent visa rules restricting the ability of foreign healthcare workers to bring over their family members.

The current government led by the Conservative Party, changed the visa rules on March 11 and are blocking care workers from bringing family to Britain.

The government claims the rule changes are necessary to get record migration levels down.

The Labour party is however concerned that the news rules will strain families and worsen staff shortages in vital sectors like healthcare and hospitality.

The party has pledged to review the new visa rules if they win the upcoming general election.

An independent committee will be tasked with investigating the impact of these policies. Labour has indicated openness to adjusting the restrictions on healthcare workers bringing families, but has not committed to changes for students.

Previously, Labour supported raising the general salary threshold for foreign workers due to exploitation concerns. They have also called for a plan to address the social care workforce shortage, including better wages.

London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, is among those who have criticised the new rules, calling them economically harmful. He argues that immigrants are essential to the economy and public services.

“Pulling up the drawbridge on thousands of foreign workers and their families is the latest example of the Government pursuing damaging economic policies in order to look tough on immigration.

“Migrants are critical to London and the nation’s economy and public services,” he said.

WHAT HAPPENED?

On 4 December 2023 the Home Secretary, James Cleverly, announced future changes to visa rules in what he described as a “five-point plan” to reduce immigration. The Home Office released more information on 21 December, including some adjustments to what had initially been announced.

Some of the changes have come into force and most of the rest will by 11 April 2024, in accordance with two sets of changes to the Immigration Rules released on 19 February and 14 March.

WHAT ARE THE FIVE CHANGES?

Social care workers are no longer allowed to bring dependants (that is, partners and children) on their visa.

The minimum salary to be sponsored for a Skilled Worker visa is increasing, with the baseline minimum rising from £26,200 to £38,700 (but not for the Health and Care Worker visa, which includes social care, or for education workers on national pay scales).

Changes to the Shortage Occupation List to reduce the number of jobs where it will be possible to sponsor someone for a Skilled Worker visa on less than the usual minimum salary (which is the main purpose of the list).

The minimum income normally required to sponsor someone for a spouse/partner visa is rising in stages from £18,600 per year to £29,000 and ultimately around £38,700.

A review of the Graduate visa, a two-year unsponsored work permit for overseas graduates of British universities.

WHEN DID THE CHANGES TAKE EFFECT?

The ban on newly arriving care workers bringing immediate family has been in place since 11 March 2024.

The Skilled Worker minimum salary increases will happen on 4 April 2024.

An interim Immigration Salary List, replacing the Shortage Occupation List, will also come in on 4 April 2024; the list will be reviewed later this list.

The spouse/partner visa minimum income will first increase to £29,000 on 11 April 2024; to around £34,500 at an unspecified time later in 2024; and finally to around £38,700 “by early 2025”.

The review of the Graduate visa has begun, with Home Secretary asking for a report by 14 May 2024.