UK PLEDGES 2 BILLION POUNDS TO HELP FIGHT EFFECTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE

By Helga Chibwe

British High Commissioner to Zambia, Nicholas Woolley, has disclosed that his country has made available two billion pounds which Zambia can access to help fight the effects of climate change.

Mr. Woolley further says plans were underway to assist farmers with Climate Smart Agriculture including the use of equipment to help them navigate changing times.

The High Commissioner is impressed with the adapting agility of Zambia Sugar PLC in its business processes especially in using new efficient irrigation technology amid the effects of climate change.

He states that being able to grow their own cane and process it to finished products ensures that no jobs are exported outside the country.

And Zambia Sugar PLC Managing Director, Oswald Magwenzi, regretted the impact of the current drought and power crisis stating that it has a huge impact on smallholder cane growers.