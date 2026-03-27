UK police reopen ‘s£x abuse’ investigation into Andrew Tate

Police in the UK have reopened an investigation into s£x abuse allegations made against influencer Andrew Tate.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has decided to reinvestigate alleged r@pe and s£xual assault offences reported by three women between 2014 and 2015. The case was closed in 2019 following a four-year investigation.

The decision comes a day after the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said a former detective constable could face gross misconduct proceedings for “alleged failures to properly investigate” the case.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said in a statement: “We are committed to doing what is right and ensuring that allegations of such a serious nature are properly, thoroughly and fully investigated, no matter how long ago they occurred.”

The IOPC also said two former detective sergeants who supervised the investigation are being probed for alleged misconduct.

In a joint statement issued through their legal team, the three women who made the reports to the force said: “We are grateful that the IOPC has taken steps to investigate potential issues with how our reports were handled. From the beginning, all we have wanted is for our cases and the evidence to be fully and fairly considered by those with the power to do so.”

Tate’s three alleged victims have since taken their claims to the High Court alongside a fourth woman. They all allege that the former professional kickboxer subjected them to s£xual violence. One of the claimants also alleges Tate assaulted her with a belt and grabbed her by the throat on a number of occasions in 2015.

Tate’s lawyers previously vehemently denied the claims made against him, saying the allegations are “false” and that they “were not controlled and did not behave as though they were controlled” by him.

A spokesperson for the influencer also said at the time that the allegations outlined in the documents are “unproven and untested”, and “categorically” denied.

A civil trial is due to take place in June this year.

The legal team representing the three women, McCue Jury & Partners, said the Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) decision not to authorise charges in the case is currently the subject of a victim’s right to review.

In September last year, the CPS said the legal test to bring criminal charges had not been met.

Tate is also facing legal proceedings in Romania alongside his brother, Tristan Tate, with both men denying any wrongdoing.

The pair are due to be extradited to the UK following the conclusion of proceedings in Romania, after Bedfordshire Police secured a European arrest warrant in relation to separate allegations of r@pe and human trafficking involving different women.

Those allegations, which the brothers “unequivocally deny”, date back to between 2012 and 2015.