UK POLITICS: Questions Raised Over Nigel Farage’s £1.4M House Purchase



Claims by that he paid for a £1.4 million Surrey home using earnings from a reality TV appearance are now facing scrutiny after corporate records reportedly suggested the money remained within his company after the property was bought.





Farage purchased the property in May 2024, shortly after reportedly receiving £5 million from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne. Critics are also questioning why the payment was not listed in the MPs’ register of interests after he entered office the following month.





The development has sparked fresh debate online around political transparency and financial disclosures in UK politics.