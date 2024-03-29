Six people have been rushed to the hospital after eating the same meal at Lewes prison in Sussex, United Kingdom.

At the moment, none of those rushed to the hospital is understood to be in a life threatening condition or seriously ill. It was gathered that three staff and three prisoners were taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

UK prison suffers mass poisoning, six rushed to the hospital

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “We are working with the emergency services to deal with a suspected food poisoning incident at HMP Lewes.”

South East Coast Ambulance confirmed to The Sun they were at the prison. A spokesman said: “We can confirm we are attending an incident at HMP Lewes reported to us at approximately midday today.”

Sussex Police also confirmed they were assisting the ambulance service “following the report of a medical incident at HMP Lewes at around 12.30pm.”

HMP Lewes can house 624 prisoners in single and double cells and was opened in 1853. As a category B prison, it primarily holds prisoners taken straight from courts in Kent, Surrey, and Sussex.