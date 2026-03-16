UK Refuses to Deploy Warships for Strait of Hormuz Escorts Amid Escalating Iran Conflict, Rejects Trump’s Call for Allied Naval Support





In a significant diplomatic stance, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has firmly declined to send Royal Navy warships to escort commercial vessels through the critically blocked Strait of Hormuz, despite urgent appeals from US President Donald Trump for international naval support to reopen the vital oil shipping route.





The decision comes as the US-Israel-Iran war enters its third week, with Iran having largely halted tanker traffic through the strait via mines, drones, and missile threats, driving global oil prices sharply higher and raising fears of wider economic fallout



UK officials, including Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, have emphasized exploring non-combat alternatives such as aerial minesweepers, unmanned drone systems for mine detection, and diplomatic efforts to restore freedom of navigation. However, they have explicitly ruled out deploying manned warships, citing risks of further escalation in the volatile region.





This position aligns the UK with other key US allies like Japan and Australia, who have also stated they have no plans to dispatch naval vessels for escort duties. Reports indicate even the US Navy has not yet committed to routine escorts due to the high threat levels.





The refusal has drawn attention amid Trump’s public demands for a multinational team effort to secure the strait, with some sources noting potential strains in US-UK relations.





This development underscores Europe’s cautious approach to deeper military involvement in the Middle East crisis, prioritizing de-escalation over direct confrontation.



Sources:

The Telegraph (UK),The Guardian