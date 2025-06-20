UK  to cut funding to Zambia’s health sector

ANOTHER AID BLOW FOR UPND GOVT



UK’s Foriegn, Commonwealth and Development Office to cut funding to Zambia’s health sector





By Augustine Sichula



The United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has announced plans to reduce funding to Zambia’s health sector, as part of broader cuts to international aid for developing countries, authorities have confirmed





The decision followed significant budget constraints within the UK government, which is set to reduce its Official Development Assistance (ODA) to 0.3 percent of gross national income by 2027, down from the internationally recommended 0.7 percent.





This will result in a substantial decline in funding for development programmes globally.



Zambia’s Ministry of Health Assistant Director for Adolescent and Reproductive Health, Dr. Angel Mwiche, told Zambia Monitor in Lusaka that the move comes at a time when Zambia was already grappling with funding gaps—exacerbated by the recent withdrawal of $50 million in support from the U.S. government.





“The FCDO has not yet communicated the exact figures, but we are anticipating a significant reduction in funding,” Mwiche said.



He said: “The government is already taking steps to mitigate the impact of these potential cuts on the health sector.”





He added that the Ministry of Health had since proposed an increased allocation in the forthcoming national budget to help cushion the sector against the anticipated funding shortfall.





“We hope the Ministry of Health will be prioritized in the supplementary budget as a matter of urgency,” Mwiche stated.



He also stressed the importance of mobilizing domestic resources, particularly to sustain critical programmes like the national HIV response, which remains heavily dependent on external donor support.





“Public expenditure on health in Zambia constitutes a small share of total health spending. We must take deliberate steps to boost domestic investment in health,” he said.



Mwiche emphasized the Ministry’s push for the treasury to allocate a larger share of the national budget to health in line with the Abuja Declaration, which recommends a 15 percent allocation of the national budget to the health sector.





He further called for enhanced transparency and accountability in the use of health funds, to prevent misappropriation and ensure effective delivery of services.





In light of declining donor support, Mwiche said the government was exploring alternative financing options, including public-private partnerships (PPPs), domestic financing mechanisms, and expanding the use of national health insurance.





“We are committed to implementing health financing reforms and strengthening health systems to ensure more efficient and effective use of resources,” he added.