UKA accuses opposition of abandoning unity, unveils by-elections candidates



THE United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) has voiced out frustration over what it perceives as a lack of cooperation from its fellow opposition groupings in its efforts to present unified candidates for the upcoming Pambashe and Petauke by-elections whose nominations are being held today.









In a statement, UKA chairperson for Communications Jackson Silavwe accused opposition counterparts of ignoring calls for collaboration, opting instead to independently announce candidates without consultation.





Following a resolution made on January 4, 2025 by the UKA Council of Presidents (CoP), the alliance proposed a strategy to share constituencies among opposition parties.



This approach, UKA said would pave the way for a unified opposition presidential candidate in the 2026 general elections.



The proposal suggested that, for instance, if the Tonse Alliance, Socialist Party or any other opposition party fielded a candidate in Pambashe Constituency, UKA would field one in Petauke Constituency.





Therefore, the expectation during the forthcoming elections was that all opposition parties would rally behind the selected candidate to maximise their chances of victory.



However, according to Silavwe, while UKA awaited feedback, other opposition parties including Tonse proceeded to unilaterally announce their candidates.



“It is for this reason that UKA has exercised its democratic right as well to participate in the upcoming by-elections through it’s member political party, the Citizens First, CF,” said Silavwe.





UKA announced that it will be supporting Carlos Chama in Petauke Constituency and Eskaya Kayumba in Pambashe Constituency under the Citizens First (CF) banner.



“UKA believes that if opposition unity is to be achieved, a spirit of “give and take” must be carefully cultivated as opposed to taking everything by one alliance or political party,” he added.





Despite its grievances, UKA reiterated its willingness to support unified candidates from Tonse, SP, ZMP or other opposition parties, provided that they reciprocate in future agreements.





The alliance, however, made it clear that it is prepared to contest the 2026 elections independently if efforts to form a united opposition front fail.





“If sober and meaningful opposition unity is not achieved, the United Kwacha Alliance, UKA is ready to go it alone to give the Zambian people a genuine fresh alternative in 2026,” said Silavwe.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 7, 2025