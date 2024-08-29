UKA ALLIANCE IN THE UK CONDEMNS SPEAKER NELLIE MUTTI FOR INTERFERENCE IN ACC INVESTIGATIONS



Lusaka – Thursday, 29th August 2024



The UKA Alliance in the UK, under the leadership of its Chairperson, Mr. Isaac Mulezuma, strongly condemns the recent actions of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms. Nelly Butete Kashumba Mutti, for her blatant interference in the Anti-Corruption Commission’s (ACC) ongoing investigations. This conduct is not only an abuse of her position but also a direct affront to the rule of law and the principles of good governance.



Reports have surfaced indicating that Ms. Mutti actively sought to shield Mr. Francis Tanganyika, the Deputy Director of Administration and Human Resources at the National Assembly, from an ACC investigation. It is highly concerning that she first sent her aides to pressure ACC officials, and when this failed, she personally confronted the Acting Director General, Ms. Monica Chipanta-Mwansa, at the ACC offices.



Mr. Isaac Mulezuma expressed his deep concern over these actions, stating, “The behavior of Ms. Mutti is a serious violation of her duties as Speaker. Her role requires her to uphold and respect the law, not to interfere with it. By attempting to obstruct an independent investigation, she has shown a blatant disregard for the legal processes that are fundamental to our democracy.”



This incident is part of a troubling pattern of biased behavior by Ms. Mutti, who has repeatedly demonstrated partiality in Parliament. Her history of gagging opposition members, issuing unjust suspensions, and expelling MPs without due process has already undermined confidence in her ability to serve as an impartial Speaker. Now, her actions to protect a senior official from investigation further erode trust in her leadership.



The UKA Alliance calls on Members of Parliament to address this serious issue when Parliament reconvenes. An immediate investigation into Ms. Mutti’s conduct is necessary, and appropriate actions must be taken to prevent further abuses of power. Additionally, Mr. Tanganyika should be suspended from his duties to allow the ACC to carry out its investigation without interference.



Mr. Mulezuma also called on President Hakainde Hichilema and other government leaders to reaffirm their commitment to upholding the independence of Zambia’s institutions and the fight against corruption. “No one is above the law, including the Speaker of the National Assembly. Ms. Mutti’s actions must be met with firm legal and institutional measures to protect the integrity of our democracy and the rule of law,” Mr. Mulezuma emphasized.



Issued by:



Mr. Isaac Mulezuma

Chairperson

UKA Alliance, United Kingdom