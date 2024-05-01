UKA CAMPAIGNS IN LUUMBO WARD, SOUTHERN PROVINCE

30/04/24

Presidents Jackson Silavwe (GPZ), Saboi Imboela (NDC) where in Luumbo Ward of Gwembe Constituency in Southern Province to drum up support for the GPZ/UKA candidate in the forthcoming bye-elections.

As their first point of call, the 2 UKA Leaders held a meeting with more than 56 village headmen from Luumbo and later proceeded for a campaign meeting at Munakandi.

The UKA team was warmly received and by both the traditional leaders and the people in the ward.

The 2 UKA leaders where accompanied by the GPZ Mazabuka District Chairman, Mr. Luckson Kaziba and the NDC Media Director Mr. Mambwe.

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Communications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA