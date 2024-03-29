UKA CONDOLES WITH RUSSIA

29th March, 2024

The United Kwacha Alliance, UKA has sent a message of condolences to President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation and the people of Russia in the wake of the tragic attack at a packed concert in Moscow last Friday.

In a letter delivered to the Russian Embassy in Lusaka by the United Kwacha Alliance Chairperson, Mr Sakwiba Sikota SC, “UKA stands united and in solidarity with Russia in condemning such cowardly and heinous acts.”

Issued by:

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Communications

United Kwacha Alliance- UKA.