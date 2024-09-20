UKA Hands UPND a Political Gift for 2026- Daimone Siulapwa

l Write What I like



18.09.2024



UKA Hands the Ruling Party a Political Gift for 2026



By Daimone Siulapwa



The cracks in the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) are not just political missteps; they are fatal flaws that will likely ensure that UPND sails through the 2026 general elections without any serious challenge.



UKA’s recent internal conflicts and chaotic decision-making have exposed deep divisions within the opposition, ultimately benefiting the ruling party.



The recent expulsion of three prominent leaders—Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) President Sean Tembo, Christian Democratic Party (CDP) President Dan Pule, and Green Party President Peter Sinkamba—illustrates the dysfunction and unprofessionalism that has become synonymous with UKA.



These expulsions were not only unprocedural but also illegitimate, conducted without full attendance and following the departure of key members from a Council of Presidents meeting.



Worse still, these decisions were made in haste and in secrecy, violating the basic principles of democratic engagement that any alliance should be built upon.



Things have been made worse by rumors of the resignation of UKA Secretary General Lucky Mulusa, a seasoned politician with extensive experience.



It is believed that Mulusa cited undemocratic practices within the alliance, particularly the decision to expel members without following due process, as a reason for stepping down.



Mulusa’s departure marks a significant blow to UKA, further signaling its decline and the end of its relevance on Zambia’s political landscape.



If even experienced political minds like Mulusa cannot find solace in UKA’s direction, what hope is left for the alliance to succeed?



The biggest problem with UKA lies in the toxic mix of mistrust, greed, and an insatiable hunger for political power that has consumed its leadership.



What began as an ambitious coalition aimed at presenting a formidable alternative to the UPND has quickly disintegrated into an arena of selfish ambition.



The individual players within the alliance are more interested in securing their political futures and personal gain than working toward a unified vision for the Zambian people.



UKA’s leadership is driven by gluttony and power-mongering, traits that make collaboration nearly impossible.



Moreover, forming political alliances is inherently difficult for those who have tasted power at the highest level.



Veterans of political leadership, like many in UKA, understand the intoxicating nature of wielding political power.



They are less likely to accept secondary positions within an alliance structure, having once held the reins of leadership themselves.



The inability of these leaders to subjugate their personal ambitions for the greater good of the alliance has been one of UKA’s fatal flaws.



This has made it nearly impossible for the alliance to function cohesively, as every player is constantly jostling for position and control.



The situation is further compounded by the fact that UKA lacks any formal structures to guide its operations.



There are no written rules or proper documentation of meeting minutes and resolutions. This lack of institutional framework makes it easy for conflicts to arise, as there is no clear record to refer to when disputes occur.



The absence of written guidelines has reduced UKA’s operations to guesswork, with members arguing over decisions made months prior without any documentation to verify the facts.



This disorganization has alienated key leaders and shattered any semblance of trust that may have existed among the alliance members.



With Mulusa’s resignation, UKA’s future looks even bleaker. Mulusa, an experienced and prolific politician, was one of the few steady hands within the alliance.



His departure marks the end of any hope for UKA to regain its footing and remain relevant in Zambia’s political arena. His exit symbolizes the implosion of the alliance and confirms what many political observers have long suspected: UKA was doomed from the start due to its internal contradictions and lack of leadership.



As UKA collapses, the UPND and President Hichilema are reaping the benefits.



The disorganization and infighting within UKA have handed the ruling party a political gift.



Instead of building a strong, unified opposition to challenge UPND in 2026, UKA has descended into chaos, leaving the ruling party unchallenged.



While the country desperately needs a vibrant opposition to hold the government accountable and provide alternative policies, UKA has proven itself incapable of fulfilling this role. Their dysfunction has gifted UPND a second term on a silver platter.



All in all, the disorganization within the United Kwacha Alliance has all but guaranteed UPND’s victory in 2026.



UKA’s inability to manage internal conflicts, its power-hungry leadership, and the recent resignation of its Secretary General are signs of an alliance on its deathbed.



The lack of trust and cooperation among its members has crippled its chances of mounting a serious opposition challenge.



For the Zambian opposition to remain relevant, it must learn from UKA’s failure and focus on building alliances rooted in trust, discipline, and a shared vision for the country.



Anything less will lead to more political fragmentation, handing victory to the ruling party for years to come.



Daimone Siulapwa is a political analyst and a strong advocate for tribal unity and Citizen Economic Empowerment. He is the founder and editor-in-chief of The Voice Newspaper in Zambia and serves as the current Chairman of the SMEs Association of Zambia. This article reflects Daimone’s personal views and does not represent any institution.



For comments and suggestions, please email: dsiulapwa@gmail.com..