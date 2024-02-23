UKA HAS SENT SHIVERS IN THE UPND – Peter Chanda

UKA HAS SENT SHIVERS IN THE UPND – CHANDA

…says former President Edgar Lungu has proven to be a formidable force in Zambian politics.

LUSAKA, THURSDAY, FEBRUARY, 22, 2024 [SMART EAGLES]

New Congress Party President Peter Chanda says the United Kwacha Alliance – UKA, has sent shivers in the ruling UPND.

In an interview with Mafken fm in Lusaka, Mr. Chanda said former President Edgar Lungu has proved to be a formidable force in Zambia’s politics.

Mr. Chanda said Zambians have assessed President Hichilema’s leadership in the last two years and knows his flaws and are able to compare him to former President Lungu.

” We have observed that UKA has sent shivers in the UPND Government. Former President Edgar Lungu has proved to be a formidable force in Zambia’s politics who President Hichilema can’t stand,” Mr. Chanda said.

And Mr. Chanda said the revelation by Seer 1 that the 2021 elections were rigged shows that there is no credibility that President Hichilema was legitimately elected.

“The revelation by Seer 1,one of the UPND supporter that the 2021 elections were rigged shows that there is not credibility to talk about President Hichilema being legitimately elected, the elections were a fraud and the PF did not lose, infact the clear Parallel Voter Tabulation showed that PF was winning by 54 percent,” he said.

Mr. Chanda also said that under the PF, Zambians witnessed quality free education as compared to what is obtaining in the country at the moment.

” Under the leadership of former President Edgar Lungu, Zambians witnessed quality free education. There was free education from grade 1 to grade 9 and from grade 9 to 12 pupils only paid about K150, therefore, President Lungu call that UKA once it forms Government it will review the free education policy is a welcome move,” Mr. Chanda said.