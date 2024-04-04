UKA HASN’T APPLIED FOR POLITICAL PARTY STATUS- Govt

UKA HASN’T APPLIED FOR POLITICAL PARTY STATUS

United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) has no official application letter written to register the group as a political party, hence it is malicious to suggest that Government has blocked its registration.

Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says the reason the group has been failing to register as a political party is due to non-official application letter.

He has since challenged the UKA leadership to produce a written letter to demonstrate that the group officially applied to register as a political party.

Mr Kawana said this yesterday when he featured on Lusaka Radio’s Talk of the City programme.