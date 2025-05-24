UKA TO SUPPORT CITIZENS FIRST  IN LUMEZI

UKA TO SUPPORT CF IN LUMEZI

23/05/2025

The United Kwacha Alliance will support its former Alliance partner the Citizens First, CF, in the upcoming LUMEZI by elections.

While in UKA, the CF was the one that would participate in almost all by elections, even in areas that other Alliance members had pledged to field candidates but failed to do so on nomination day. The CF showed capacity, dedication and determination to participate in these various by elections.

The UKA Chairman Mr. Robert Chansa has commended the CF for participating in the by elections as this ensures that the opposition presence and determination to better the lives of Zambians is enhanced. This is so because it cultivates the ground and helps prepare for the opposition election victory in 2026.

‘We have sadly noticed that there are some overzealous opposition leaders who want to paint the picture that unless you work with them then you are not working as opposition. We would like to urge these people to stick to their own agendas and concentrate on fighting the ruling party and not each other.’ Mr. Chansa said.

‘UKA will not be deterred by any misguided voice in its quest to support any formidable opposition like the CF whose works speaks for itself on the ground, unlike align with boardroom politicians who spend all days and time in meetings in Lusaka instead of working on the ground,’ he said.

UKA further believes that fake displays of unity to stop others from participating in elections while plotting to damage each other’s images is the reason why it has become more important now to align with the right partners and not selfish, egoistic people whose mission and plans are not clear for all to see.

Issued by;

Saboi Imboela

Chairperson for Media- United Kwacha Alliance- UKA