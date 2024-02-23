UKA WILL CREATE 1 MILLION BUSINESSES
As opposed to gifting foreigners with tax breaks, denying Zambians loans and only favoring party cadres, United Kwacha Alliance says they will create not less than 1 million strong and successful businesses in Zambia.
Those businesses will be owned by Zambians, 100% and will employ Zambians. They will contribute to sustainable employment creation in the country, to reach a target of 5 million new jobs.
Currently, HH is just employing nurses and teachers. Their salaries only, consume over 40% of the National budget. But how about accountants, bankers, marketers, Engineers, IT Techs, Lawyers, Farmers etc? Why hasnt HH employed them also?
But UKA wants to broaded employment creation and these jobs to be created by the private sector led by Zambians.
Right now, shops, filling stations and everything is run by foreigners. UKA is changing everything.
UKANI2026
Every baboon in the UKA group is talking from it’s A$$.
1million businesses from where….oh from your A$$
Remember UKA+baboons+chikala’s+visionless bafoons+Jameson=LUNGU
Boza wakawaka from you criminals
You get a Zero for poor imagination.
You have not explained how you will do it. Just flying numbers around makes no sense.
Your friends have engaged the loan creditors and managed to ensure excess monies can be used to employ teachers and other civil servants. I may Just. Be overly simplistic but you get my point.
Tell us what you will do about this bad debt and then grow this economy. What is your strategy? I don’t think statements like INCREASING numbers make any sense.
What’s your strategy. I think we need to put these guys on public programs so we ask them questions through qualified intellectuals. Soon some of these guys will be exposed as to their lack of strategic planning.
Soon another Jim or Jack will say they will employ 100,000 nurses if voted. This is crap and illogical.
At least first plan how tp pay for these figures being prounced. Show us figures of where the money is coming from. This day dreaming is getting out of hand. I can bet the challenge to get this thougjt through strategy wont be given with 24hrs or even a month from now or past 2026.
This is increadible just because your opponents can high jump over 2.9 meters does not mean you can just vocalize you assumed ability to high jump 5.9 meters. This is ridiculous.