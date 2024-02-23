UKA WILL CREATE 1 MILLION BUSINESSES

As opposed to gifting foreigners with tax breaks, denying Zambians loans and only favoring party cadres, United Kwacha Alliance says they will create not less than 1 million strong and successful businesses in Zambia.

Those businesses will be owned by Zambians, 100% and will employ Zambians. They will contribute to sustainable employment creation in the country, to reach a target of 5 million new jobs.

Currently, HH is just employing nurses and teachers. Their salaries only, consume over 40% of the National budget. But how about accountants, bankers, marketers, Engineers, IT Techs, Lawyers, Farmers etc? Why hasnt HH employed them also?

But UKA wants to broaded employment creation and these jobs to be created by the private sector led by Zambians.

Right now, shops, filling stations and everything is run by foreigners. UKA is changing everything.

UKANI2026