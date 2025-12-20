UKRAINE AND PORTUGAL SIGN PARTNERSHIP FOR MARITIME DRONE PRODUCTION



Zelensky announced a new defense partnership with Portugal during Prime Minister Luís Montenegro’s first visit to Ukraine:





“Today, Ukraine and Portugal issued a joint statement on establishing a partnership for the production of maritime drones. This is one of the most promising areas of our defense efforts at present.





Across all parts of our Europe, there must be sufficient strength to counter any threats, and modern drones are a real tool of defense.”





Ukraine’s maritime drones have been one of the war’s great success stories, crippling Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and forcing it to retreat from Crimean ports.





PORTUGAL’S CONTRIBUTIONS:



-Partnership for maritime drone production



-Support for the PURL initiative enabling Ukraine to purchase American weapons





-Backed the €90 billion European financial security guarantee for Ukraine



-Restoration of Ukrainian schools in Chernihiv and Cherkasy



-Support for the Ukrainian community in Portugal





Zelensky:



“€90 billion for Ukraine, which is very tangible.”



This comes as Ukraine secured a $105 billion EU loan covering two-thirds of its financial needs for the next two years, averting a budget crisis.