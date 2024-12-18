Ukraine claims responsibility for assassination of Russian general

Ukraine’s security service on Tuesday claimed responsibility for killing the head of Russia’s chemical, radiological and biological weapons unit, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was behind the detonation of an explosive device planted in a scooter next to the entrance of an apartment building in Moscow, according to a Ukrainian source who told Reuters, the media agency said .

The Tuesday morning blast killed Kirillov and his assistant, who was not identified by name, according to Russian officials.

Russian officials have not immediately responded to Ukraine’s claim of responsibility for the incident.

Russian investigators, forensic workers and emergency services were still working at the scene late Tuesday morning, with video published on Telegram by the Investigative Committee showing emergency responders parked outside an apartment building where one entrance could be seen visibly damaged.

The committee’s chairman, Alexander Bastrykin, ordered an investigation into Kirillov and his assistant’s deaths shortly after the blast hit. They did not name any suspects.

In October, Britain sanctioned Kirillov and the nuclear protection forces for the use of riot control agents and reports of the use of chloropicrin, a chemical choking agent, on the battlefield.

In a statement at the time, the British government said Kirillov was “responsible for helping deploy these barbaric weapons” and had also been “a significant mouthpiece for Kremlin disinformation, spreading lies to mask Russia’s shameful and dangerous behavior.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova sought to defend Kirillov’s record, saying he had been “systematically exposing the crimes of the Anglo-Saxons for many years.”

“He worked fearlessly,” Zakharova said in a statement published to Telegram on Tuesday. “He met problems head on. For the Motherland, for the truth. Bright be his memory, may he rest in peace.”

Kirillov held several posts in the Directorate of the Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense troops since 2009 before leading the force, according to Russian state-run news agency RIA