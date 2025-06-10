Ukraine continue rescue and emergency operation as Russia launched over 400 drones and 40 missiles

Ukrainian president, Zelensky has expressed deep concerns about the current state of his country amidst tensions with Russia.

Zelensky continued his commentary on Social media platforms, updating the world about the ongoing battles in his country.

This time, the Ukrainian president claim Russia has launched a new attack on his country which has so far left many in critical condition.

According to him, the Russia military has launched over 400 drones and 40 missiles to distract Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president revealed the aftermath have left Ukraine in rescue missions and emergency operation to attend to victims.

“Today, rescue and emergency operations continued all day across various regions and cities of our country.

Over 400 drones, more than 40 missiles were launched by the Russians. 80 people were injured, and some may still be under the debris. And unfortunately, not everyone in the world condemns such attacks. This is exactly what Putin exploits. He is buying himself time to keep waging war.”

President Zelensky went on to accuse Russia of disturbing the world’s Unity with continues unprovoked attack on his country.

He called for pressure to be mounted on Russia to put a stop to the ongoing war by taking steps to accept the ceasefire terms in the ongoing negotiation.

“The Russians constantly try to drive wedges into the unity of the world in order to prevent stronger pressure for their war. We must clearly see the task at hand. Diplomacy must work, security guarantees must be ensured, and peace must be established. For that, initial steps are needed, particularly a ceasefire. Pressure must be applied on Russia to make that happen and to stop the attacks.”