Ukraine Deploys 200 Air Defense Experts to Middle East to Counter Iranian Drone Threat





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that around 200 Ukrainian air defense specialists are currently deployed in the Middle East to help counter Iranian drone attacks.

The move highlights Kyiv’s growing role beyond Europe as drone warfare continues to reshape modern battlefields.





Zelensky emphasized that low-cost attack drones particularly those used by Iran have fundamentally changed the nature of modern warfare, forcing nations to rapidly adapt their defense strategies.

The deployment underscores increasing international coordination in responding to evolving aerial threats.