Ukraine Deploys Killer Robots: First Russian Position Taken by Drones and Ground Machines Alone





Ukrainian forces just pulled off a grim milestone in the grinding war against Russia. For the first time, they captured an enemy position using nothing but unmanned ground robotic systems and drones—no infantry sent in, no Ukrainian lives lost. The Russians surrendered to the machines.





President Zelenskyy announced it on April 13, calling the operation a breakthrough. Robots rolled into the hottest danger zones where soldiers would normally die.

Systems named Ratel, Termite, Ardal, Lynx, Zmiy, Protector, and Volya handled the assault. In just three months, these ground robots logged over 22,000 frontline missions, each one sparing a Ukrainian troop from the meat grinder.