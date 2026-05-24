🇺🇦 “Ukraine doesn’t want a seat near the table — it wants a full seat at the table.”



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has firmly rejected a proposal that would give Ukraine an “associate” role in the European Union without voting rights.





German Chancellor Friedrich Merz suggested the temporary arrangement as a stepping stone toward future EU membership. But Zelenskyy says Ukraine deserves full membership, equal rights, and a real voice in Europe’s future.





As Ukraine continues fighting Russia while pursuing major reforms, Kyiv argues that partial integration would send a weak political message and undermine the sacrifices Ukrainians have made defending Europe’s security.





The debate highlights a larger question facing Europe right now: Should Ukraine be gradually integrated into the EU — or fully welcomed as soon as possible?