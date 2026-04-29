Ukraine exposes new russian missile using western tech despite sanctions



Ukraine’s military intelligence has revealed details of Russia’s new S-71K cruise missile, uncovering extensive use of foreign electronic components despite heavy sanctions.





Analysis of recovered debris shows parts sourced from seven countries, including the United States, China, Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Taiwan, and Ireland.





The findings raise serious concerns over loopholes in global export controls, as advanced chips and guidance systems continue reaching Russian weapons programs.





The S-71K is designed for deployment from Su-57 fighter jets, with a strike range of around 300 km and high-precision targeting capabilities.



Officials say the weapon features a hybrid design between a missile and a drone, incorporating automated targeting and AI-assisted systems.





There are also indications Russia may integrate the system with the S-70 Okhotnik stealth drone, potentially making future strikes harder to detect and intercept.





The development signals a growing challenge for sanctions enforcement—and a technological escalation on the battlefield.