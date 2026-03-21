Breaking News : Ukraine Moves Toward Robotic Warfare, Aims to Replace One-Third of Frontline Troops





Ukraine is preparing for a major shift in modern warfare, with commanders stating that ground robotic systems could replace up to one-third of infantry forces on the frontline, potentially transforming its soldiers into a smaller but more elite fighting force.





According to Ukrainian military leadership, the increasing use of unmanned ground platforms is being driven by the harsh realities of the battlefield, where constant drone surveillance and heavily contested logistics have made traditional troop movement and resupply extremely difficult.





Andrii Biletsky, commander of Ukraine’s 3rd Army Corps, emphasized that expanding robotic systems could significantly reduce pressure on frontline troops. These machines are expected to take over both combat and logistical roles, allowing human soldiers to operate more effectively in high-risk environments where visibility and survivability are rapidly declining.





The shift comes as both sides increasingly rely on unmanned systems across air, land, and sea. On the ground, robotic platforms are being used for reconnaissance, fire support, and supply missions, particularly in areas where human presence is extremely dangerous due to continuous enemy observation and strikes.





Ukrainian commanders describe this transition as a potential battlefield revolution, where robots handle the most dangerous tasks while human troops evolve into highly trained, specialized units. The concept aims not only to preserve manpower but also to adapt to a war environment dominated by sensors, drones, and precision targeting.





If fully implemented, this approach could redefine infantry warfare, reducing the number of soldiers required on the front while increasing the effectiveness and survivability of those who remain.



Source: United24 Media