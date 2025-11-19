🇺🇦 UKRAINE PARTNERS WITH NVIDIA TO BUILD NATIONAL AI ECOSYSTEM





Ukraine has begun working with NVIDIA to create a sovereign artificial intelligence infrastructure supporting national security, defense, and digital governance.





The first joint project will develop Diia AI LLM, a language model tailored to Ukrainian law and government services.



All AI tools in the Diia ecosystem will run on this foundation.





The partnership gives Ukraine access to NVIDIA’s software, computing power, and engineering expertise, strengthening its AI Factory initiative under the nation’s 2030 Digital Development Strategy.



Source: MezhaUA