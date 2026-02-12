Ukraine prepares historic vote on war with Russia



VOLODYMYR Zelensky is reportedly preparing to announce a presidential election and a nationwide referendum on how to end the war with Russia.





According to emerging reports, the Ukrainian leader may unveil the plan on 24 February, marking the fourth anniversary of Russia’s 2022 invasion. The proposed vote would ask Ukrainians whether they support a negotiated peace settlement or continued military resistance against Vladimir Putin’s forces.





Ukraine has been operating under martial law since 2022, which suspended elections because millions of citizens are displaced abroad and large parts of the country remain active war zones. Any election or referendum would therefore require legal changes, security guarantees and arrangements for citizens living overseas and soldiers at the front lines to participate.





The move comes as fighting continues across eastern and southern Ukraine, while diplomatic pressure is growing internationally for a negotiated settlement. Some analysts view the vote as an attempt to renew Zelensky’s political mandate, while critics warn a wartime ballot could be extremely difficult to conduct safely.