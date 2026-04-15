UKRAINE SIDELINED: Zelensky Says US Negotiators Have “No Time for Ukraine” Amid Iran War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that US peace negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are “constantly in talks with Iran” and have “no time for Ukraine,” in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF.

US-led peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have been stalled since the Iran war began on February 28, with no meeting between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators since February in Geneva.

Zelensky also warned of a growing weapons crisis, saying US arms deliveries have become “a big problem,” particularly PAC-3 and PAC-2 Patriot interceptor missiles. “If the war goes on, there will be less arms for Ukraine. It’s critical, especially in materials for air defences,” he said.

During the same visit, Zelensky signed a strategic defence partnership with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, focused on military and drone manufacturing cooperation.

Sources: ZDF, AFP, SBS News, TRT World, Axios Military Cognizance