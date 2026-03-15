Breaking News: Ukraine Slams Iran’s “Legitimate Target” Threat, Calls Tehran’s Claims Absurd





Ukraine has sharply responded to recent threats from Iran, rejecting Tehran’s claim that Ukraine could be considered a “legitimate target.” Kyiv’s Foreign Ministry said such statements are “absurd,” pointing to Iran’s long-standing role in supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine by supplying drones and related technologies used in attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.





According to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, Iran has for years enabled the killing of Ukrainians by providing Russia with drones and technological assistance. He stated that in this context Tehran’s attempt to justify threats against Ukraine by citing Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which allows for self-defense, is completely contradictory. Tykhyi said Iran cannot credibly invoke international law while being accused of enabling attacks against Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure.





Ukrainian officials stressed that Tehran’s argument is comparable to a criminal trying to justify crimes by citing the law. Kyiv also emphasized that Iran must be held accountable not only for its alleged role in aiding Russia’s war effort but also for actions that have affected people beyond its borders.





The diplomatic exchange comes amid broader tensions in the Middle East following a joint United States and Israeli military operation against Iran. In the aftermath, several Middle Eastern countries reportedly struggled to counter waves of drone attacks, often exhausting expensive air defense missiles or failing to intercept incoming drones effectively.





Against this backdrop, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly sent Ukrainian specialists and interceptor drones to assist partners in the region. Multiple countries are said to have shown interest in acquiring Ukrainian interceptor drone technology after witnessing its effectiveness against incoming aerial threats.





Iran’s warning emerged shortly after these developments. Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s National Security Commission, stated that Ukraine could be considered a “legitimate and lawful target” because of its alleged assistance to Israel with interceptor drones.





Kyiv has strongly rejected that claim, calling it baseless and accusing Tehran of attempting to shift responsibility despite accusations that Iran has supplied Russia with Shahed-type drones used in large-scale strikes during the war.



Source: RBC Ukraine