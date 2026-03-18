Ukraine Strikes Deep Inside Russia, Hits Two Major Aviation Facilities in Coordinated Drone Assault





Ukraine has carried out a significant long-range drone operation targeting two key Russian aviation facilities, marking another escalation in its deep-strike campaign against Moscow’s military infrastructure.





According to emerging reports, Ukrainian long-range one-way attack drones struck the Aviastar aircraft plant in Ulyanovsk and the 123rd Aircraft Repair Plant in Staraya Russa in recent days.





These facilities are directly linked to Russia’s military aviation capabilities. The Aviastar plant is a major production hub for large transport aircraft, while the 123rd Aircraft Repair Plant is involved in maintaining and servicing aircraft used by the Russian Aerospace Forces.





The strikes appear to be part of Kyiv’s broader strategy to disrupt Russia’s ability to produce, repair, and sustain its military aircraft fleet. By targeting both manufacturing and maintenance infrastructure, Ukraine is aiming to degrade operational readiness and logistics support for Russian air operations.





This latest operation highlights the growing reach and effectiveness of Ukraine’s long-range drone capabilities, which are increasingly being used to hit high-value targets far beyond the frontlines.





The development comes amid an intensifying drone warfare phase in the conflict, with both sides expanding their use of unmanned systems to strike critical infrastructure and military assets.



Source: Defence Blog