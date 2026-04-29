Ukraine strikes Russian oil refinery again, massive blaze triggers “black rain” emergency





Ukraine has intensified its strategy to cripple Russia’s supply lines, launching another drone strike on the Tuapse oil refinery operated by Rosneft in Russia’s Krasnodar region overnight from April 27 into 28.





This marks the third major हमला on the facility in April alone, with the latest strike causing remaining fuel storage tanks to explode and ignite in a far more severe fire than previous incidents.





Local authorities declared a state of emergency and evacuated residents living near the refinery, as massive flames spread toward residential zones. Reports indicate the release of toxic substances such as benzene and xylene, leading to a phenomenon described as “black rain”—a mixture of soot and oil residue falling from the sky, coating homes and streets in thick black layers.





Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the attack on state television, calling it “terrorism against civilian infrastructure” and warning that further damage to export fuel reserves could worsen an already fragile global energy situation.