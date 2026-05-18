Ukraine Unleashes Massive Drone Swarm on Moscow, Killing Civilians in Escalation



Ukraine launched one of its largest drone barrages yet against Moscow and surrounding Russian regions overnight, with Russian defenses claiming to have downed 556 drones across multiple areas.

At least four people were killed, including an Indian national, and more than a dozen wounded as debris and strikes hit residential zones near the capital.





This barrage comes as a direct escalation, hitting civilian areas and infrastructure in retaliation for Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities. Moscow officials reported fires, damaged homes, and chaos near key sites like oil refineries, bringing the reality of the conflict straight into Russia’s heartland.





While Kyiv pushes deeper into Russian territory with Western-supplied tech and endless funding, ordinary people on both sides pay the price.

This isn’t defense—it’s a dangerous game that risks drawing more players into a wider war. Time to face facts: pouring billions into this meat grinder only fuels more death and instability, with no end in sight under current leadership. Russia will hit back hard, and the fallout will land on everyone.



Sources:

Breaking911 on X

Russian Ministry of Defense reports

Local Moscow region authorities