Ukraine’s Frontlines Just Got a New Kind of Soldier: The $150K Phantom MK-1 Humanoid Robot





Two Phantom MK-1 units from San Francisco-based Foundation arrived in Ukraine back in February for real-world combat testing. These aren’t factory helpers anymore—they’re built for war.





Jet-black steel frame. Tinted visor. Ballistic armor plating. Special stealth coating that masks heat signatures from thermal sensors. Each one costs around $150,000 and can haul 20 kg of gear, weapons, or ammo while moving like a human.





The MK-1 handles everything from pistols to M-16 rifles, breaches doors, and runs recon without sleep, fear, or fatigue. Foundation already locked in $24 million in contracts with the US Army, Navy, and Air Force, and co-founder Mike LeBlanc—a Marine combat vet—calls it a moral necessity to send robots into danger instead of people.





Reports from Time magazine confirm the deployment started as frontline reconnaissance support, with potential for armed roles as testing ramps up. Ukraine’s brutal battlefield has become the ultimate proving ground for what could reshape warfare forever.





The machines march in. Humans step back. The future of fighting looks cold, tireless, and unstoppable.