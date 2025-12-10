UKRAINIAN DRONES STRIKE CHEBOKSARY, 600KM INSIDE RUSSIA: NOWHERE IS SAFE.DRONES STRIKE CHEBOKSARY, 600KM INSIDE RUSSIA: NOWHERE IS SAFE.

Ukraine just hit the Russian city of Cheboksary overnight with long-range drones, over 600 km from the front lines.

This isn’t some border town skirmish.

Cheboksary is deep in central Russia, a “safe zone” that suddenly isn’t so safe.

No official word from Moscow on damage, but locals heard explosions and emergency vehicles flooding the area.

The message from Kyiv? If you can bomb our cities, we can hit yours, even the ones you thought were untouchable.

Russia’s air defenses clearly aren’t built for a war that’s no longer at the border, but it’s coming to their backyard now.