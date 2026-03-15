Ukrainian President Zelensky says President Trump sees him as a son…” not his most loved son”

BREAKING: Ukrainian President Zelensky says President Trump sees him as a son.



In a recent interview with France Inter (as reported across multiple sources and circulating widely on X), Zelenskyy said:





“Trump and I aren’t the same age. Maybe because of that, he sees our relationship like father and son.”





When pressed by the reporter if he thinks Trump sees him as his son, Zelenskyy laughed and replied:



“I don’t know… Maybe not his most loved son… But why not? After all, I am a son! By the way, I know he enjoys meeting and communicating with me.”





The lighthearted yet pointed remark comes amid ongoing tensions and negotiations over U.S. support for Ukraine. Zelenskyy appeared to use humor to navigate the complex dynamic, acknowledging the generational gap while hinting it’s not always the warmest “family” bond.





This comment has sparked a wave of reactions online, with some calling it “pathetic” or diplomatic survival tactics, while others see it as classic Zelenskyy wit.



The full context highlights the challenges in U.S.-Ukraine relations under the current administration.