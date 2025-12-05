UKWA HAS CHANGED IT’S NAME TO WOZA  ALLIANCE  TO REMOVE HH FROM POWER WITH FULL FORCE

UKWA HAS CHANGED IT’S NAME TO WOZA OPPOSITION PARTY TO REMOVE HH FROM POWER WITH FULL FORCE.
By ECL Tv
A new opposition alliance has been unveiled, bringing together several political parties under the WE’RE ONE ZAMBIA Alliance (WOZA).
Alliance Chairperson Sakwiba Sikota says the formation is driven by a need to unite citizens and help Mother Zambia amid what he describes as rising concerns over alleged dictatorship and shrinking democratic space.
Mr. Sikota says the Alliance believes the current environment mirrors past moments in Zambia’s history when citizens stood together against the one-party state and fought controversial constitutional reforms.
He highlights ongoing public resistance to Bill 7, complaints over restrictive cyber laws, and increasing tribal and regional tensions as key reasons for the coalition’s formation.
The Alliance, he adds, aims to present a balanced leadership team, mobilise youths and civil society, including the diaspora and commit to zero tolerance for corruption.
The Parties include New Heritage Party, People’s Alliance for Change, United Liberal Party, United National Independence Party and Zambia We Want.
Doing the same thing over and over and getting the same result – FAILURE
Wherever that name Sakwiba Sikota appears, just know, it’s a failed project.
The UPND is leading the government, and they have been working on multiple facets with results, and yet these so-called opposition have been working on 1 single topic and that of consolidating and have been doing that for the past 4 years, and THEY have FAILED miserably.
HOW can you entrust leadership to these FAILURES? You must be crazy to do so. UKA, UKWA, TONSE, PAMODZI, WOZA….what the FVCK?
Why don’t you call yourself the Fvked
Up Party
Stupidity is having to repeat the same wrong but expecting different result, Oasis is misleading its members. When are we going to hear how this so called opposition is going to tell us how they ll pay the debt that lungus stolen moneys that his family is using to fight the very government he stole from. As we stand today the old english adge of one eyed man among the blind is a king, applies to upnd among sightless thousand organisations.
This is a lost cause. How can your whole agenda be only to remove one man out of power then desire to import your incompetence and lack of ideas on us.
We need to know your capacity first. This is now getting sick and desperate and needs to be called out.
What makes you guys think the loudness you speak and the hatred you immensely utter will make us prove you are capable.
I will say it Loud and clear. Since you are very familiar with everything that is wrong in the country. Start by indicating clearly the solutions you will bring. Articulate your plans for us to change our minds that you are a better alternative. Not this incompetence being peddled.
We are not an experiment. You actually want us to trust you with power with no plan or solutions. This is not making sense to me. Just like what I heard from our previous President. This is dangerous. I don’t blame him at all he was honest and warned us all that he had no plan of his own. At least he was truthful. Hurriedly we again voted out MMD only to get involved with loss carders and criminals. Our courts have jailed some of those involved in financial crimes. You can not make this up.
We won’t make the same mistake this time. If you guys won’t share your alternative plans to the problems you are very confident we have in our Country then we are not interested to vote for you. You might be worse than the present government. It is not enough to say your agenda is to remove this man in State house and only after that is when you will tell is tell us what your alternative is. This is crazy. I think this the height of arrogance.
I dare you to prove me wrong.
From PF criminals to ukwa ,tonse criminals now woza tomorrow matuvi or matako alliance we are in trouble with these hungry power criminals.you are going nowhere.
HH is like a very big tree, you can’t cut it, you can’t climb on it, you can only watch.You try to:-
* UKA = ZERO
*TONSE= ZERO
*WOZA = ZERO
*UMODZI TO EAST = ZERO.
“Ki mukusi kota ye sa omi” teak tree that doesn’t dry.
Simply the best! We trust.
It’s your day !!! Enjoy it while it lasts, ba dala !!!