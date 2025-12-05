UKWA HAS CHANGED IT’S NAME TO WOZA  ALLIANCE  TO REMOVE HH FROM POWER WITH FULL FORCE

UKWA HAS CHANGED IT’S NAME TO WOZA OPPOSITION PARTY TO REMOVE HH FROM POWER WITH FULL FORCE.





By ECL Tv



A new opposition alliance has been unveiled, bringing together several political parties under the WE’RE ONE ZAMBIA Alliance (WOZA).





Alliance Chairperson Sakwiba Sikota says the formation is driven by a need to unite citizens and help Mother Zambia amid what he describes as rising concerns over alleged dictatorship and shrinking democratic space.





Mr. Sikota says the Alliance believes the current environment mirrors past moments in Zambia’s history when citizens stood together against the one-party state and fought controversial constitutional reforms.





He highlights ongoing public resistance to Bill 7, complaints over restrictive cyber laws, and increasing tribal and regional tensions as key reasons for the coalition’s formation.





The Alliance, he adds, aims to present a balanced leadership team, mobilise youths and civil society, including the diaspora and commit to zero tolerance for corruption.





The Parties include New Heritage Party, People’s Alliance for Change, United Liberal Party, United National Independence Party and Zambia We Want.