UMODZI KUM’MAWA CAN BREAK UP THE COUNTRY – MILUPI

By Mwiche Nalwimba

INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says the Umodzi Kum’mawa grouping has the potential to disintegrate the country.

And Milupi has charged that it is a political agenda being pushed by the PF leadership.

On Tuesday, Zambia’s former deputy permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) Muhabi Lungu said members of the Umodzi Kum’mawa group felt excluded by the UPND government.

Commenting on this in an interview, Wednesday, Milupi wondered how government excluded Eastern Province if all the Provinces were facing economic hardships…

NEWSDIGGERS