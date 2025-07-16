UMODZI KUM’MAWA DEMANDS PRACTICAL RESPONSE AND ACCOUNTABILITY FOR ZAMMSA’S CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS-URGENT ACTION MUST BE TAKEN FOR HEALTH TRANSPARENCY AND POLICY INTEGRITY TO SAVE LIVES

DEMANDING PRACTICAL RESPONSE AND ACCOUNTABILITY FOR ZAMMSA’S CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS-URGENT ACTION MUST BE TAKEN FOR HEALTH TRANSPARENCY AND POLICY INTEGRITY TO SAVE LIVES





July 16, 2025



The KUM’MAWA Development Coalition, also known as UMODZI KUM’MAWA, is deeply concerned about the revelations made by news Diggers, which allege that the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) inflated its procurement figures for medicines by an astonishing 1600%.





This serious anomaly raises urgent questions about the integrity of our public health institutions, particularly given that ZAMMSA operates under the supervision of the Ministry of Health. We now ask; What action is the government taking beyond the superficial public relations stunts we have recently witnessed from State House and the UPND regime?





Why is the Minister who was Incharge of this ministry during these scandalous and treacherous thefts still untouched and sitting as cabinet minister? If the government prioritizes the well-being of its citizens especially the poor rural in Eastern province, why is this alarming matter being swept under the rug? Why should a government cartel of thieves and criminals at ZAMMSA be left to enjoy freedom and stolen wealth when our poor people are dying in hospitals and clinics for lack of free and cheap medicines?





As a pressure group on behalf the people of Eastern Province, we want to express our deepest rage and disappointment with these revelations of high degree corruption in the Ministry of Health. KDC along with all Zambians believe that the people involved in these corruption scandals at ZAMMSA must be urgently consulted and given their due punishment. And the government demonstrate practical steps in eradicating such vices beyond vague policy statements and press releases.





When health institutions behave in ways that betray citizens and endanger lives, it is unacceptable for the President to rely on empty rhetoric rather than decisive actions against erring public officers and politicians involved in such crimes. We challenge the UPND regime to demonstrate its commitment to upholding the rule of law and not just preach it by expelling and punishing all the cartel members regardless of their status and class.





Furthermore, as a pressure group representing the interests of the Eastern Province, we demand immediate access to the report addressing these anomalies as empowered by the Access to information law. Ignoring such a pressing issue compromises the health and lives of Zambians more especially in regions that are already marginalized. The government must show transparency in its operations and prioritize the welfare of its citizens over political maneuvering or public relations tactics.





Failure to address this issue will leave us no choice but to seek legal redress, as the law clearly supports our right to access public information regarding this matter. We insist on accountability from ZAMSA and a robust practical response from the government beyond rhetoric. The lives of Zambians are at stake, and we will not rest until justice is served.



Issued for and on behalf of KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION aka UMODZI KUM’MAWA



Chanoda Ngwira F

SPOKESPERSON