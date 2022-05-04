“UMUNTU ALACHINJA” FORMER PF SG TELLS COPPERBELT RESIDENTS.

…says a man can promise to give the black mountain to youths but u-turn when voted for.

Kitwe, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

“Umuntu Alachinja” this was a phrase from Former Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila as he cautioned Copperbelt residents against believing in Man.

Hon Mwila said “a Man can promise to give black Mountain to Kitwe Youths during campaigns, but decides to place it in the hands of those who come from other parts of the country when voted for; leaving the youths he promised stranded”.

He said another instance which shows that a man changes in a split second is making promises to bring down prices of Commodities when campaigning, only to make a U-turn when ushered into power.

Hon Mwila has therefore encouraged the people to only believe in God and Not man.

“A man can Change, he can say when you vote for him, he will reduce the price of mealie meal to below K150, but after voting for him, he refuses that it is not what he said…umuntu, Alachinja!,” he said

Hon Mwila was speaking at the burial ceremony for late Copperbelt Businessman Richard Chileshe Mbulu alias Chile One in Kitwe today.

Hon Mwila described the late Chile one as a man who cared for the people.

He said a lot of people would agree that Chile One integrated well with the people on the copperbelt.

He said the nick names commander and General suited him well because he was a man for the people.

Hon Mwila said this was evidenced by the mammoth crowd that turned up during the funeral Procession.

“We used to call him commander, and General because he was a man for the people. People have turned out in numbers to send him off because he integrated well with the people on the copperbelt. He also used to take good care of the people. We are feeling Sad because He was loyal and committed to the party” he said.

The former PF SG has since bemoaned the manner in which Chile One died.

Meanwhile, Hon Mwila urged the Family to embrace the children left behind, the same way it was when Chile one was alive.

He has since commended the copperbelt community for showing unity during the funeral Procession of Chile One.