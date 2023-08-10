UN, AU, SADC DONT COME INTO ZIMBABWE AFTER ELECTIONS WHEN RIOTS BEGIN; ZIMBABWE NEEDS YOU NOW

By BANTU SAUNDERS JUMAH

The World and Africa wake up and rush to support or help nations and citizens only when violence, riots and chaos breaks up.

The history of 2008 is about to repeat itself when the winner of elections failed to take up his responsibility because of the riots and violence perpetrated by the power that was.

This year’s elections history is about to repeat itself if and when African neighbors, continental and regional groups look aside.

Zimbabwe is the sandwich of Africa particularly SADC. Stability of Zimbabwe is peace and prosperity of Africa and great SADC.

The mentality that the World and Africa as well as SADC have of running into a situation after everything break loose has not helped global, continental or regional peace.

AU, ECOWAS are condemning ‘Coup de tats’ in Western African region forgetting that they have failed to visit the region and check how politics and corruption, looting and state abuse are promoted and advanced.

What we see in West Africa will blanket the entire continent of Africa if continental and regional bodies cannot go to work to stop corruption, stop state theft and screen poor leadership or end rampant poverty in Africa.

Everyone is absent in the affairs of Zimbabwe now but everyone will wake up and start talking about Zimbabwe after the 23rd August elections.

AU, SADC and heads of state will be flocking into Zimbabwe to look like intelligent people when intelligence is needed now.

Elections of Zimbabwe are not going to be free and fair if AU and SADC do not get involved and intervene.

As Pan Africanists and future hope of Africa we do not need violence or chaos in Zimbabwe after August 23rd.

AU and SADC will be coming on the 31st August with a GPA agreement when lives are lost.

History of 2008 was a mistake not needed to be repeated, it must be avoided, prevented by intervening and making sure elections will be free and fair.

Zimbabwe must be warned that it is a democracy not demo-crazy where soldiers dictate how the government of the people by the people for the people is or must be established.

ZANU-PF must know it does not own Zimbabwe, just like ANC and all liberation groups in Africa do not own any nation in Africa.

Fighting for freedom of the country is not a permanent power that you will rule the country even if you run out of ideas and best policies.

Violence has already started and is being orchestrated by the ruling party inviting the 2008 scenario.

This must be condemned and denounced by all stakeholders in Africa and SADC particularly the organ in peace and security led by President Haikande Hichilema.

Democracy must be democracy not intimidation, violence or manipulation.

Zimbabwe has gone through turbulent years eversince 2001, 22 years later Africans in Zimbabwe need peace and stability.

As a continent and region we must rise up and put our eyes, focus on Zimbabwe so that our brothers and sisters must freely and fairly elect the government of their choice for the better future of the country.

Africa must accept and declare that when elections are called the choice must be with the people.

We wish a FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS IN ZIMBABWE; may the best man voted lead the country from the dungeons of oppression and anarchy.

Go Zimbabwe go! The power is in your hands now to choose a better future.

BANTU SAUNDERS JUMAH

Pan Africanist

Director

FORUM FOR THE FUTURE OF AFRICA

WINDHOEK NAMIBIA.

+264813309320

+264813309335

[email protected]