UN Backs Safe Shipping Corridor in Persian Gulf to Evacuate Stranded Crews



The United Nations, through the International Maritime Organization (IMO), is calling for the urgent establishment of a safe shipping corridor in the Persian Gulf to evacuate stranded vessels and crews.





The appeal follows a two-day emergency meeting in London, where member states strongly condemned threats and attacks on commercial shipping, as well as the disruption of maritime routes in the region. The proposal, however, is non-binding.





According to UN data, around 20,000 seafarers remain stranded on approximately 3,200 vessels west of the Strait of Hormuz. At least eight crew members or port workers have been killed since the conflict escalated on February 28.





The IMO urged Iran to immediately halt actions affecting maritime safety, including attacks on vessels and interference with shipping lanes, while also calling for international cooperation to ensure safe navigation.





Tehran criticized the statement as “biased, unjust, and legally flawed,” accusing the organization of ignoring what it described as unlawful aggression and political interference.





Meanwhile, Bahrain, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates have jointly proposed a framework to enable safe evacuation operations, with backing from the United States and other partners.