UN calls for Investigation into Tanzania election protest killings, wants jailed opposition leaders freed



By: Citizens TV Kenya



The United Nations Human Rights Chief Volker Türk has called for investigations into the deaths of Tanzanian citizens allegedly caused by security forces during and after the October 29 General Election.





In a statement released on Tuesday, November 11, Türk pointed to reports of hundreds of protesters’ bodies allegedly being taken by Tanzanian authorities to undisclosed locations.





He noted that the UN office has been unable to independently verify the casualty figures owing to the volatile security situation in the region and the internet shutdown following the election.





“Reports of families desperately searching everywhere for their loved ones, visiting one police station after another and one hospital after another are harrowing. I strongly urge the Tanzanian authorities to provide information about the fate and whereabouts of all those missing, and to hand over the bodies of those killed to their loved ones so that they can be given dignified burials,” he stated.





“There are also disturbing reports that security forces have been seen removing bodies from streets and hospitals and taking them to undisclosed locations in an apparent attempt to conceal evidence.”





The UN human rights chief further called on the President Samia Suluhu-led government to release jailed opposition leaders, including CHADEMA party leader Tundu Lissu who has been in detention during the entire election campaign period.





Türk noted that hundreds of protesters who have been charged with treason should be given a fair trial as required by law.





“It is essential that all those arrested or detained on criminal charges are promptly presented before a judicial officer, and can effectively contest the lawfulness of their detention. All those detained must be afforded the full range of due process rights guaranteed under international human rights law,” said Türk.





President Suluhu’s victory came with heightened protests mainly led by the youth and a section of opposition figures who argued that the October 29 election was flawed.





This followed an intense crackdown by the police in Tanzania on protesters and opposition leaders.





According to human rights groups, over 1,000 deaths were reported during the melee, with the government disputing the figures.





The Reuters news agency has also reported that 145 people have been charged with treason so far, with scores of other people still unaccounted for.



#SunFmTvNews