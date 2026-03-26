UN Chief Sounds Alarm: Israel-Iran War Spiraling Out of Control



United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres issued a blunt warning today, declaring the raging conflict between Israel, the US, and Iran has “gone too far” and risks exploding into a wider regional war.





“The world is staring down the barrel of a wider war,” Guterres said, urging an immediate end to the fighting that has already killed thousands, devastated infrastructure, and sent oil prices soaring with global economic shockwaves.





The open war erupted in late February when US and Israeli forces launched massive airstrikes on Iranian targets, including leadership assassinations and missile sites. Iran hit back hard with hundreds of ballistic missiles on Israel and attacks on Gulf neighbors, shutting parts of the Strait of Hormuz and dragging in proxies like Hezbollah.





President Trump floated a ceasefire and a 15-point deal, but Iran rejected it outright, laying down its own five conditions and vowing to end the war on its terms.





Guterres pointed fingers at all sides: telling the US and Israel to halt their assault before it causes “tragic consequences” for civilians and poor nations hit by energy chaos, while demanding Iran stop targeting uninvolved neighbors.





As strikes continue and replies pour in online, the world watches nervously. Diplomacy is fading fast, and the risk of a broader meltdown grows by the day.