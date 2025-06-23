By Hopewell Chin’ono

The UN Human Rights Council’s damning 2025 report on Zambia places the burden squarely on President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration.





While acknowledging some progress, such as the repeal of defamation of the President and the passing of an Access to Information law, the report accuses the government of reviving repressive tactics once used by the previous Patriotic Front regime.





These include the weaponisation of vague laws to silence critics, arbitrary arrests of journalists and opposition figures, and the use of police to disrupt opposition gatherings while protecting ruling party events.





The Special Rapporteur, Irene Khan, expresses deep concern over the continued use of colonial-era laws and new cybercrime legislation to suppress free expression.





Irene Khama who used to run Amnesty International warns that criminal defamation, seditious practices, and cyber surveillance are being used to chill dissent, with journalists and bloggers facing legal harassment.





Khan highlights the growing disillusionment within civil society, which feels betrayed by a government that came to power on a promise of human rights reform but is now accused of backsliding ahead of the 2026 elections.





The report also exposes state capture of the media, where the state broadcaster promotes the ruling party’s agenda and independent voices are sidelined.





It criticises the government’s control over the Independent Broadcasting Authority and raises alarm over disinformation campaigns and gendered harassment of women in public life.





The promise of transparency is undermined by the failure to implement the Access to Information law, more than a year after it was passed. Institutions meant to safeguard rights, like the Human Rights Commission and the judiciary, remain under-resourced and vulnerable to executive interference.





While the report avoids naming individuals, the message is clear; Zambia’s democratic gains are at risk under Hichilema’s watch. His administration is urged to immediately repeal oppressive laws, operationalise access to information, protect journalists, and create space for civil society.





Anything less, the UN warns, will deepen mistrust and undermine Zambia’s democratic future. The world is watching.



You can get the UN Human Rights Council report on Zambia via this link; https://t.me/informationhubzimbabwe



