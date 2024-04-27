UN PROVIDES $5.5 MILLION FOR ZAMBIA’S DROUGHT RESPONSE

The United Nations has through the Central Emergency Response Fund -CERF- activated an allocation of up to $5.5 million to support Zambia’s response to the drought that has left about 7.5 million people in need of assistance.

The funding is subject to completion of necessary formalities by UN agencies in Zambia that are delivering as one in supporting the government-led efforts to provide humanitarian and lifesaving assistance to affected populations.

The funds will help in providing emergency food aid, distributing clean and safe water, protection, and delivering healthcare services to address drought-related health risks, among other needs.

Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Zambia, Penelope Campbell, has welcomed the support from CERF and underscored commitment by the United Nations in helping Zambia respond to the drought emergency.

Dr. Campbell said the support will also help to strengthen resilience in drought-affected communities to mitigate or avoid the humanitarian impacts of the drought and ensure that emergency relief enhances sustainability.