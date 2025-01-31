UN Rapporteur acquits UPND, convicts PF of human rights violations



THE United Nations Special Rapporteur on the right to freedom of expression and opinion Irene Khan has observed that Zambia’s human rights landscape has changed significantly since the UPND took over power, marking the end of a decade rule by the PF which was characterised by human rights violations.





Speaking when she called on President Hakainde Hichilema at State House today, Khan noted that the country is also at a crucial turning point as it prepares for its next general elections.





“My overall observation is that human rights stand at a crossroads as the country prepares for general elections and that there has been a significant political transition with the victory of the UPND and an end to a decade rule in which was marked with great human rights violations,” she stated.



The rapporteur, who is the first UN special envoy on civil and political rights to visit Zambia in eight years praised government’s openness to engaging with the international human rights system and addressing challenges constructively.





During her visit to Livingstone, Kitwe and Ndola, Khan met with various stakeholders, including government officials, civil society organisations, individuals and former ruling party members to assess the current state of civil and political rights.



She appreciated government for the access access given to her to meet all the people she met both from government and non governmental sectors.





His preliminary findings have been shared with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a final report, along with government’s response will be submitted to the UN Human Rights Council in June.



“Today I shared with foreign ministry my preliminary findings and I will share my written report with government for comments and factual correction and that report, together with the response of government will be submitted to the council in June and we hope to have a constructive dialogue,” she told President Hichilema.





“I appreciate government for the access given to me to meet all the people from government and non governmental that I met.”



Meanwhile, President Hichilema acknowledged the need for continuous progress in strengthening human rights.



He noted that Zambia had gone for years without such an assessment which would have provided a clearer comparison between past and present human rights conditions.





“We want to regret that there was no visitation for the last couple of years. I think it would have created a good comparative analysis of what the situation was and what the situation following the change of government is now and I think where we should be going in order to improve or do better things to do with freedom of expression in our country.”



“Four years ago, we could not even have a TV or radio programme without the risk of being harmed physically. And I’m one of those who went through that situation. Our duty is to make amends to improve the situation with the understanding that rights of this nature are fundamental basically enshrined in the constitution,” he shared.





The President reaffirmed his government’s commitment to improving human rights, stating that fundamental freedoms, such as freedom of expression must be upheld.



“These freedoms are not isolated but intertwined. It’s important that we look at the broader array of human rights that need to be advanced further for the benefit of citizens. we have so much conflicts around the day today,” added the Head of State.





The Head of State assured the UN of Zambia’s readiness to continue working towards human rights reforms adding that progress in this area was not an event but a process.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 31, 2025