Unashamed Stealing of Kawambwa Seat

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;

This was a total sham of an election. The people of Kawambwa overwhelmingly voted for Mwansa Danstan of the NCP, despite the odds, the vote buying, the violence and bribery as confirmed by Transparency International.

We however must recognise the gallantry effort of Mambilima MP, Hon. Jean Chisenga and Lusaka lawyer Celestine Mukandila who tried to stop the violence planned for election day and now are detained at Kawambwa Police Station locked up and unfairly facing allegations of robbery and theft.

Similarly we must recognise the heroic efforts of Hon. Mumbi Phiri who bravely stormed a centre where Minister of Green Economy and Emvironment, Mike Mposha was engaged in clear electoral malpractices.

And kudos to Kanele Radio Station who investigated and filmed live the voter registration and transportation of these illegal voters from Nchelenge to Kawambwa.

Further the work of the campaign team led by Hon. Anthony Kasandwe, Hon. Chanda Katotobwe and others put up a spirited campaign

But we are also to blame for failing to protect the vote on the last day, for allowing Trevor Mwiinde and his goons to run riot, violently chase our polling agents and the leadership did not help by deserting both polling stations and for being absent at the totalling centre.

We truly must scale-up our game to face this scale of state fraud, theft and violence of the vote.

Yes UPND, in active collusion with the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), has unashamedly stolen this election.

UPND has used thuggery, violence and manipulation while the Zambia Police watched grinning with amusing glee.

It’s a sad reminder how they similarly used ECZ and the courts of law to steal Kabushi and Kwacha seats and now they have horned the thieving skills!

What shall we do? Just continue to cry? We have Pambashe and Petauke parliamentary by-elections coming up soon.

How do we fight such a determined state enemy backed by ECZ, the Zambia Police and UPND thuggery?