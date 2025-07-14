UNBUNDLING OF BOTSWANA’S POWER UTILITY CORPORATION



DEAL SIGNED: Acting CEO of the Public Enterprises Evaluation and Privatisation Agency, Ishmael Joseph, and Deloitte Consulting Botswana partner, Simon Hirschfeld, this afternoon signed an agreement to start work towards the unbundling of the Botswana Power Corporation.





Under the project scope, BPC will retain its transmission and distribution operations while the generation function will be corporatised and structurally separated.





Joseph said the initiative, which dates back to PEEPA recommendations in 2013, will support the participation of the private sector in the energy sector.





Deloitte is expected to complete its work within five months.



PIC: MBONGENI MGUNI