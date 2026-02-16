Unburied Truth: Clottey Grills Mukwita on the Lungu dilemma



16 Feb 26



Renowned broadcaster Peter Clottey, formerly of Voice of America (VOA), sits down with the Author and International Relations Analyst Amb.

Anthony Mukwita in a gripping episode of the Africa Thinks podcast, airing tonight at 19:00 on KBNTV and its official Facebook page.





The interview confronts the sad death of Zambia’s sixth President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who passed away in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 5 last year.





Eight months later, his body remains unburied—an unresolved saga that has dominated headlines across Zambia and beyond.





In this hard-hitting conversation, Clottey presses Mukwita on the political, diplomatic, and emotional toll of the delay, probing the silence, the suspicions, and the implications for Zambia’s national dignity.





With raw insight and sharp analysis, Mukwita unpacks the layers of grief, controversy, and unanswered questions that continue to surround the late President’s death.





Don’t miss this powerful broadcast—where journalism and diplomacy meets justice, as the grief, refuses to be buried.