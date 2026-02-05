Under direct US pressure, China still dominates global shipbuilding



Despite years of explicit US threats, restrictions and proposed penalties aimed squarely at China’s shipbuilding and maritime industry, the 2025 data tells a very clear story.





China didn’t just absorb the pressure, it stayed firmly on top.



According to official industry figures, China secured 69% of all new global shipbuilding orders in 2025, totalling 107.82 million deadweight tonnes. That’s more than the rest of the world combined, even as Washington openly discussed measures to curb China’s dominance at sea and it wasn’t a one-off.





China ranked #1 in new orders for 16 out of 18 major ship types, underscoring that US attempts to constrain China’s maritime rise have not altered market reality.



This matters because shipbuilding became a direct point of friction between China and the US last year.





The US government floated port fees and punitive measures targeting Chinese-built vessels, while publicly vowing to revive its own long-declined shipbuilding industry.





The result?



China continued to lead all three core indicators, new orders, completed output and order backlog, for the 16th consecutive year, even under sustained external pressure.





Some context below:



Completed output in 2025 reached 53.69 million DWT, up 11.4% YoY, accounting for 56.1% of global production



Order backlog climbed to 274.42 million DWT, or 66.8% of the world total





Chinese yards now hold 3–4 years of confirmed orders



Ship exports exceeded US$55 billion, sharply up from US$43.4 billion in 2024





Yes, South Korea increased its share of new orders to 21.6%, with some in Seoul openly viewing US pressure on China as an opportunity to position Korean shipyards as “strategic alternatives”.



But even with that shift, the gap remains vast.





This is the part often missed by Western media:



Shipbuilding isn’t just docks and steel; it’s supply chains, skilled labour, finance, energy, logistics and long-term industrial planning at national scale.



That ecosystem overwhelmingly sits in China.





You can threaten fees, you can impose restrictions and you can talk about industrial revival. But the global market has already made its choice, with contracts, capital and long-term orders.



And in 2025, despite direct US pressure, it chose China.